Morgan Guyer has joined the Nodaway News Leader as a reporter following his recent graduation from Northwest Missouri State University.

He graduated with a sports media degree. Guyer is from Atlantic, IA, and is looking forward to the opportunity of working at a newspaper.

“I’m just glad I’m able to put my degree to use right out of college,” Guyer said. “I’m excited for this chance to kick-start my career, and to overall learn more about the business I’m going into.”

Guyer will be a general reporter as well as cover much of the prep and Northwest sporting events.

“We are happy to bring Morgan to the NNL’s news team,” said Kay Wilson, NNL publisher owner. “He will have a fresh perspective towards our coverage.”