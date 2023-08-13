Maryville Walmart Store Manager Abby Olson along with employees, corporate leaders, Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce members, the Maryville High School Band, Boy Scouts Troop 190; representatives from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Northwest Foundation, Inc., North Star Advocacy Center, Nodaway County Historical Society and South Nodaway Parents and Teacher Organization joined in the August 4 ribbon cutting celebration.

Those who participated in the event included three employees who were part of the initial crew in the 1985 opening.