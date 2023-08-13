Don’t miss the ‘Back to School Nutrition’ feature by Deanna Bowers, RD, LD, Registered Dietitian, Nodaway County Health Center on Page 11 of this weeks NNL.

With the start of the school year quickly approaching now is the time to dial in on your family’s nutrition. Too often parents overlook what kids are eating because the focus is turned to school supplies, school schedules and events. Nutrition is a critical part to overall wellness and sets up our child’s academic/sports filled day for success. Here are a few tips on getting your family’s nutrition back on track for the upcoming school year…