The Maryville Rotary Club is sponsoring its Second Annual Pickleball tourney to benefit the eradication of polio from the planet.

Pickleball vs Polio Classic, a doubles tournament, will begin at 9 am, Saturday, October 26 at the Maryville High School FEMA gym. First teams will have a round robin match and then a tourney from those results.

The team entry fee is $60 and includes a t-shirt.

There are limited sponsorships available so interested groups should contact Rotarian Mark Kempf, 660.254.1497 or via email mkempf@bankwithsouthern.com.

Rotary began the fight against polio in 1979. Over three billion children have been immunized. There is presently a 99.9 percent reduction in polio cases across the globe with only two countries remaining endemic.

For entry team forms, contact Kempf as the forms should be submitted to him by October 11 to ensure the shirt order deadline.