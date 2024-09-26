The 10 Squared Men quarterly donation of $14,500 was given to Willie’s Legacy Foundation, September 13. The foundation was formed in memory of Bill “Willie” Archer who died from cancer the summer of 2023.

At the presentation, 10 Squared representatives Todd Hayes and Brian Schieber presented the checks to members of Archer’s family and foundation, Kelly Quinlin, niece, Sharon Adwell, sister-in-law, and Sharon Strueby, sister. The goal of the foundation is to help other families in the Northwest Missouri area affected by cancer. The donation will be used for families battling cancer and enable the foundation to help more than one family. To donate to Willie’s Legacy Foundation, money may be donated at Venmo, @willieslegacy or checks may be sent to Willie’s Legacy Foundation, in care of Kelly Quinlin, 2408 Chance Drive, Maryville, MO 64468.