The Maryville Rotary Club will be sponsoring a four-person scramble golf tournament, Friday, October 2 at the Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

The annual event was rescheduled to an October date due to the coronavirus. It will begin with a lunch at noon and the shotgun start at 1 pm. The team entry fee of $250 includes lunch, cart, range balls and drink tickets.

The club is also offering a 50-50 raffle to allow anyone to participate in the club’s fundraising efforts. The winner will be drawn on the day of the tourney. The ticket cost is one for $5, three for $10, five for $20 and 10 for $40.

Proceeds the club earns will be used for service projects such as scholarships, Shoes for Orphan Souls, polio eradication, literacy programs, The Ministry Center and Nodaway County Senior Center,

Team registration for the tourney or to purchase a raffle ticket may be made by contacting Justin Miller, 816.922.9718, Joel Kosch, 913.216.0334 or any Maryville Rotary Club member.