Several cross country runners from Maryville High School traveled to the Heartland Classic at Central College, Pella, IA The weather and course allowed the Spoofhounds great times. They are Jag Galapin, 17:40, third-best time ever; Garrett Dumke, 16:38.1, personal record; Cale Sterling, 17:47.7, second-best time ever and Jake Walker, 20:22.7, personal record.