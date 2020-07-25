Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Walker, Chris Burns and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/16/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Maryville Country Club.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Delbert’s Garage for repairs; road and bridge to Fastenal for supplies; circuit clerk to Pitney Bowes for postage; accounts payable: checks #76577-76618.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: sales sheriff’s report for June 2020; press releases from Nodaway County Health; mails from Census 2020 representative Sue Jackson; letter from sheriff’s department regarding personnel changes; email from Judge Prokes requesting third floor of Administration Center August 24-31.

Called Nick Coles, Enel – White Cloud Wind project, who has taken over for Reed Bartles. Coles discussed a decommissioning plan with landowners as well as other documents Enel is drafting for review. Stan Sportsman, trustee of Hughes Township, called with concerns on a road within the windmill footprint. A call was put in to Tyler Brooks for a status update.

The commission received a letter stating that $82,124.48 had been deposited for FEMA 4451-DR-MO. This amount is 75 percent federal share small project payment on the culvert portion of the project.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, gave updates on her office. Jenkins informed the commissioners that her collector’s annual training had been cancelled this year. The treasurer’s training will be offered in different formats this year as well. Jenkins is getting estimates for sneeze guards in her office and an estimate for a drop box for tax payments.

Jenkins discussed several items that schools, taxing entities and small businesses are requesting CARES Act funding. The process of reviewing applications began with Jenkins and Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, available to answer specific questions. When applications are reviewed and approved, only two commissioner signatures are required to approve. The commission agreed to recuse themselves from a vote on any application that they or a family member has submitted.

The commission took a call from a citizen with concerns on a washout at a bridge on Mercury Road in Independence Township.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission spoke with Ryan Choquette, Tenaska – Clear Creek Wind project, regarding roads that need to be inspected prior to turning back over to the townships for maintenance.

Stiens made a motion for commission to adjourn until 7/23/2020.