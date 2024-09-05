“Celebrating 150 Years of Prayer” is the theme of this year’s Tri-C Community Annual Lollipop Parade to commemorate the arrival of the Benedictine sisters from Switzerland one year after the arrival of the Benedictine monks.

The Tri-C Community Development Organization and Tri-C Partners4Progress are honoring the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration by having them be this year’s grand marshals.

The Lollipop Parade will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, September 8, in Conception Jct. Community members, children and organizations are encouraged to decorate themselves, their bikes, tractors, floats, etc., and participate in the parade. Those who wish to participate in the parade are asked to meet in front of the MFA of downtown Conception Jct. from 2- 2:30 pm.

The parade route will travel along the highway from downtown and will end at the community park. People are asked to not park their vehicles along the west side of the street near the community park. Then everyone will gather in the park where the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited and “The Star-Spangled Banner” will be sung. A member of the Benedictine sisters will then speak to the group. The final segment of the event will be the handing out of lollipops at the bottom of the playground slide.

After the Lollipop Parade, the St. Columba Parish Festival will take place on the grounds of the Conception Abbey behind the basilica from 4 to 7 pm with food and games as well as the CYO raffle drawing.