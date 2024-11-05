On October 23, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville teamed up with local vendors to host a girls night out event. The third annual For the Girls event was hosted at Willow + Elm on the square in Maryville. The event offered women the chance to schedule a mammogram with Mosaic caregivers while also checking out booths from local vendors. Nearly 50 women scheduled a mammogram during the event.

Vendors at the event included: Willow + Elm, Black Pony Brewing Company, Sylvia Chloupek Desserts, Prairie Flowers, Bliss Salon at Ferluknat Farm – Sherry Gaarder, Perry Linkle Permanent Jewelry, Bohemian Feelz – Massage and Therapeutic Bodywork, Nodaway County Health Department, RaeAnn Hatfield – Yoga, pictured, Simply Made Missouri, Handiworkin’ Girls and Little Rosy Lady.