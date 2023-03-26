Continuum Family Care, Maryville, welcomes a new nurse practitioner, Hillary Contreras.

Contreras, FNP-C, is a skilled and dedicated healthcare professional with over a decade of experience in the field. She previously worked as a registered nurse at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Saint Luke’s Health System and Children’s Mercy Kansas City.

She holds a master of science in nursing with a focus in family medicine from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and, before that, obtained a bachelor of science in nursing and graduate studies at Missouri Western State University. Contreras is licensed in the state of Missouri.

“Living and working in rural Missouri has allowed me to understand the unique challenges that individuals and families face in obtaining quality healthcare services. As a healthcare provider, I am committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care to patients of all ages, from children to seniors,” said Contreras.

She is an active member of the Association of Missouri Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Association. Previously, she has received recognition for her outstanding patient care on numerous Press-Ganey Satisfaction Surveys from 2009-2017 and 2019-2021. She has also been recognized for her contributions to developing and implementing a Single Ventricle Clinic at Children’s Mercy Cardiology Department and was awarded “In the Spotlight” by a patient for her exceptional care. Contreras has served on the clinic standards committee at Mosaic Life Care, working to improve the organization’s standards of care.

“She is dedicated to providing her patients with the highest quality of care and is committed to continuous learning and professional growth,” noted Dr. Chip Fillingane, Continuum Family Care owner. “Hillary will be working alongside myself to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to our patients. Please join us in welcoming Hillary to the team!”

“My goal is to help individuals and families in rural communities achieve optimal health outcomes by providing personalized, high-quality care. I am currently accepting new patients and look forward to the opportunity to serve you and your family,” said Contreras.