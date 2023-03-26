Lettuce Dream invited the public for an open house on March 16 to meet the staff, tour the greenhouse and to learn more about the youth and adult employment programs offered.

Board members, staff and volunteers pose for a picture in the greenhouse during the open house. Those at the open house were front: Alex Chang, Connie Riggs, Brenda Wheeler, Diann Schieber, Sherri Kinsella and David McLaughlin; back: Wayne Pierson, Kensley Heskett, Jennie Moore, Micah Parks, Nicole Carter, Janet Gladstone, Diane Francis, Ken Smith and Rod Couts.