By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Football team beat Lafayette at the Hound Pound 71-14 on October 20, capturing the MEC Championship.

There was no doubt that Maryville was ready to wrap up the conference title when they faced off against Lafayette. The team was coming off a big win against Savannah the week before, and they came to play again. Senior Derek Quinlin found his main target Senior Delton Davis for a 50 yard touchdown on the opening drive, which has been a running theme so far this season for the Spoofhounds. In a bit of a role reversal, Davis would line up under center and find Quinlin for 38 yard touchdown later in the quarter.

Maryville was able to blow the game open, eventually leading 57-0 at halftime, meaning it was a short night for the Spoofhound starters. Maryville ends the regular season with an 8-1 record, and a perfect 6-0 in conference. They earned the number 1 seed in the Class 3 District 8, and will face the winner of Cameron and Pembroke Hill on November 3.