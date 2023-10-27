News Leader welcomes new employees

Briley Wilmes and Blake Whitaker are the two newest employees at the Nodaway News Leader.

Wilmes, a Maryville native, has been handling basic tasks around the office, including customer service, invoices and circulation. Now that she has gotten more used to the position, she is excited to see where it goes.

“Now that I have gotten my feet in the water, I have enjoyed it,” Wilmes said.

Whitaker is currently a senior at Northwest Missouri State with a major in graphic design. He comes from Norwalk, IA, and is anticipating to get some more hands-on experience in the newspaper industry with the designing of ads.

“I’m pretty excited. It’ll be a good experience. The newspaper world will be good to learn, because I haven’t learned a lot about it,” Whitaker said.

Publisher-owner Kay Wilson said, “I am pleased to have Briley and Blake on the team. They are learning fast and adapting to the world of newspaper well.”