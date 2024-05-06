Northwest Missouri State University’s Regents, during its regular session April 25, approved over 1,300 degree conferrals for the university’s spring graduates, in addition to recognizing one of its own.

Regents approved a resolution honoring Elizabeth Motazedi, who graduated this spring with her bachelor of science in education degree in social studies-history. Motazedi has served as Northwest’s student regent during the last year, in addition to serving as student senate president during the last two years.

In other business, the Regents approved adjunct faculty to teach during the summer term at Northwest which will add up to 239 full and adjunct faculty, which began April 29. Regents also approved their 2024-25 meeting schedule and submitted nominations for Regent officer roles, on which they will vote during their June meeting.

During a morning work session, the board received an update about the university’s energy infrastructure modernization project beginning this summer and is expected to continue until summer of 2026. Last fall, Regents approved Northwest’s plan for the $105 million project, which includes the replacement of chillers and cooling towers in the campus’s central cooling plant and decentralizing its heating infrastructure by installing high-efficiency water boilers in buildings to drive utility efficiencies and flexibility.

At the beginning of the open session, Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Matt Baker recognized the efforts of the spring break alternative initiative on a Florida beach to restore the reef.

Reports were given by Motazedi who introduced the 102nd student senate president, leaders of the staff council, faculty senate, Northwest Foundation and President Dr. Lance Tatum.

Regents held a closed session at the end of the open meeting for the topic of personnel.