The City of Maryville, by ordinance, has identified three periods a year for burning yard waste.

Those periods are between April 1 and April 14, July 17 and July 31, October 24 and November 6 from dawn until dusk or as modified or extended by city council based primarily on weather conditions.

The spring time burn period has been extended until May 31 this year. Materials permitted to be burned include leaves, small twigs and grass clippings.

Details of Ordinance Section 230.065, of the Maryville Municipal Codes, permitting the burning of yard waste materials is available for review on the city website at maryville.org. or, call city hall at 660.562.8001 for details.