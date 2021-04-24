With the relaxing of mask mandates, the declining number of COVID-19 cases and the increasing vaccination numbers in Nodaway County, many people are relaxing the pandemic procedures which have gotten residents to this point.

“It is important that we continue to practice precautions such as wearing masks while we are still in this pandemic phase even as more of us are vaccinated,” Nodaway County Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson said. “Currently Missouri and Nodaway County is at about 24% of population having completed vaccine regimens.

“Vaccines provide an excellent layer of protection for us as they will significantly reduce severity of disease. And vaccines will greatly reduce the likelihood of our contracting and transmitting COVID-19 to others, but it is important that we continue to consider those around us who may be vulnerable,” Patterson said. “We encourage those who have not taken the step yet to contact a local vaccinator and get vaccinated today.”

Mass vaccination clinics conducted at Hughes Fieldhouse on the Northwest Missouri State University campus are winding down. On Wednesday, April 28 a limited number of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered. When this vaccine has been exhausted, the clinics will only provide second doses at our mass vaccine event.

The last mass vaccine events at the Hughes Fieldhouse will be held on Wednesdays, May 5 and 12 and will be second dose only.

To receive a vaccine before this opportunity expires, register at mymlc.com/vaccine or call the Nodaway County Health Department at 660.562.2755. After April 28, individuals will need to contact their local pharmacies for the vaccine, Rogers Pharmacy, Hy-Vee and Walmart.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, an estimated 31.9 percent or 7,042 Nodaway Countians have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As of April 13, a total of 12,201 total doses have been given and 24.7 percent or 5,450 people have completed the vaccination process. The total population of Nodaway County is given at 22,092 residents. The statewide rate for vaccinations is 34.9 percent for first doses.

Nodaway County’s COVID-19 cases from April 12 to April 17 are given as 12 new cases, with deaths since April 2021 remaining at 23. There is currently no one hospitalized with 15 active cases in the county.