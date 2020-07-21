The Maryville City Council held a public hearing to open the July 13 meeting that addressed the application for a $1.3 million

grant/loan from USDA Rural Development.

There were no citizens to be heard during the hearing. City Manager Greg McDanel gave the details of the Community Facility Grant program. The city plans to make an application to purchase as a replacement of the current ladder truck in the Maryville Fire Protection Department.

Financial business the council approved included:

• The purchase of a 2008 International 7300 truck for the public works department as a salt spreader not to exceed $25,000.

• A change order with EL Crawford for $16,300 for additional concrete entry on Vine Street for the public safety facility.

• A contract with MTE Office Center for $24,655.72 to purchase furniture for the new public safety facility.

• CARES Act funding of $30,000 to be used for Northwest Missouri Regional Airport’s fuel card system and other operating expenses.

Other business included:

• Approved the Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Glow Walk 7 to 9 pm, September 12 with past numbers being 100-125.

• Presented the Outstanding Public Servant Award to Cindy Kinder for her volunteer service in delivering dinners three evenings each week.

McDanel gave the COVID-19 update for Maryville. Councilman Tye Parsons asked what the threshold would be for the city to issue a mask mandate. McDanel would like the council to predetermine the threshold. Councilman Matt Johnson asked city staff to confer with Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville for guidance. Councilwoman Rachel Martin asked for a report from other communities the size of Maryville.

McDanel described the scenario that is unfolding with MoDOT and improvements planned for South Main between Halsey and Lincoln streets that would also include East Third Street repair. He will provide an update on the IBuild $10 million project on South Main.

Johnson reported there is a need for volunteers at the Nodaway County Senior Center during lunch time.