“USA Climbing is the national governing body of the sport of competition climbing in the U.S. There are 1,724 collegiate members depicted on this map by their hometown state. A climbing competition is usually held indoors on purpose built climbing walls. Even though the sport is held indoors it’s obvious from this per capita map that growing up in a state with mountains would lead to a greater chance of participating in the climbing events. Colorado leads with almost six times the national average followed by Vermont and New Hampshire. Flatlander states tend to have much fewer climbers.”