The Maryville City Council heard initial plans for the $200,000 Façade Improvement Grant Program during its January 24 meeting.

City Manager Greg McDanel presented a draft plan after council members approved allocating $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in December. The program would be for commercial, public and mixed-use improvements with allowable uses to include storefront creation/rehabilitation; cleaning, painting and repairing brick or similar surfaces; windows, doors and roof replacements; awnings, lighting, signage and outdoor seating. Grant applications would be approved by a façade review committee. A finalized plan including program guidelines, application and agreement information will be presented at the February 14 meeting.

The council also discussed the ARPA Final Rule which the US Treasury issued in early January and provides state and local governments with more flexibility on how to use the funding. Council members allocated over $1.7 million in ARPA funds in December but have $613,000 remaining to be designated. McDanel discussed possibilities for those funds including South Main, City Hall, traffic signals, business grants/loans, radios, street sweeper and snow removal equipment. No action was taken by the council.

Also during the meeting, Maryville Public Library Director Stephanie Patterson presented the library’s FY’21 report.

In other business, the council approved the following ordinances:

• participation in the 2022 Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday from April 19 to 25.

• an amendment to the Supervised Work Release Program Agreement with the Maryville Treatment Center which renews it through December 1. It allows for up to six workers to perform ground maintenance, including litter pick up, cutting grass, tree trimming, brush cutting, weed eating, painting and trash collection under staff supervision. The city compensates each worker $7.50 per day.

• provide for a general election on April 5. Councilman Tye Parsons’ term is set to expire, and he and Bryan Williams have filed for the seat.

• a contract with Tri-State Ford Lincoln for the purchase of three 2022 Ford Police Interceptor SUV AWD Patrol Vehicles in an amount not to exceed $118,506. The FY’22 Budget includes $102,000 in the Capital Improvement Fund for the replacement of two cars as well as updating vehicle emergency equipment. An additional $58,850 is included in the Mozingo Recreation Fund to replace one lake patrol unit and associated equipment. The remaining $42,344 could be used to purchase additional emergency equipment for the units.

• a purchase agreement with Outdoor Warning Consulting, LLC, for replacement of a Whelen warning siren and associated equipment in an amount not to exceed $33,567. The siren was hit by lightning this past summer. The city’s property insurance carrier, Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, will reimburse the city $27,567 and the rest will be paid through the Mozingo Recreation Fund.

Prior to the meeting, a Public Hearing was held to consider the annexation of property owned by Benjamin Scott and Tiffany Scott and Edward Higdon and L. Diane Higdon located at 2700 South Mulberry Street. No individuals spoke.

City Manager’s Report

– a $4,490 grant was approved by the Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust to equip patrol cars with cold fire suppression extinguishers.

– the aerial ladder truck approved in December 2020 is anticipated to be finished and delivered in March; staff has begun the process of listing the current 1981 Sutphen truck for surplus.

– the city is accepting sealed bids for construction of the Torrance Street Trail Extension Project until February 16 which will create a connection to six additional trails constructed since 2008.