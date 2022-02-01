At the January 19 Maryville Tourism Committee meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel updated the committee on the search for a tourism director.

So far there have been three total applications. The job listing will remain open until the end of January.

Committee President Josh McKim wants to begin work on making a work outline for the new director. A committee was formed consisting of Greg Hansen from Northwest Missouri State University, Amy Gessert, Maryville Chamber of Commerce director, and McKim to begin working on the plan.

Hansen said Northwest is monitoring the bridge closures and rebuilding on Highway 136 east of Maryville. The university is concerned about students who use MOERA and Mozingo Lake Park and Recreation for classes. He said, weather permitting, work is to begin Tuesday, February 1. Several other committee members had heard later in February.

McDanel said income is on target for Tourism and expenses have been limited to the two grants authorized by the committee and training expenses.

He also said South Main Street will be shut down for two days, Tuesday, February 8 and Wednesday, February 9 by Scooters to allow a deep trench. There should be no business access issues and it may be the only time the street will need to be closed.