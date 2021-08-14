The Maryville City Council met August 9 at the Maryville Community Center to address the following business.

White Cloud Engineering and Construction, Maryville, was awarded the contract for design-build services of water and sewer systems improvements related to the Mozingo RV Park expansion. The total project, not-to-exceed $187,250, will install the improvements of the two phases of 43 new sites.

The sites will be full-hookup, that is water, sewer, electricity and considered premium RV sites. Two new shower houses, and an expanded RV dump station will also be constructed with the park expansion. During construction of the project, staff will also explore the potential conversion of several existing RV sites that are water and electric only, to full-hookup.

The current budget had allocated $450,000 for the RV expansion project out of the Mozingo Recreation Fund. Approximately $65,000 has been spent to date for design, electrical relocation and grading.

White Cloud is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

Other business included:

• Authorized Big Brothers Big Sisters to have a 5K glow walk/run Saturday, September 11 that will close a portion of South Munn Street.

• Approved the closing of 200 block of North Market Street for Meyer Auto Center Car Show Saturday, September 4.

• Authorized a lot split for Gary S. Sherlock and Judith K. Sherlock’s property at 214 Volunteer Avenue. This lot split will create a new 3.35 acre property for the proposed Southview Apartments, Phase III.

• 2021-22 budget sessions were set to begin prior to the next three council meetings to allow for council passage prior to October 1. City Manager Greg McDanel reviewed the 2020-21 goals with many seeing completion.

McDanel gave his report noting the South Main Improvement Project bid opening will be August 12, more information will be coming soon about the American Rescue Project funds and all necessary easements for the Torrance Street Trail Extension.