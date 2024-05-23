At the Maryville City Council meeting on May 13, the county fair and a summer concert requested the closing of streets and both were approved.

The Nodaway County Fair will be July 11-13, and will involve street closures near the Courthouse Square from at 5 pm, Tuesday, July 9 to July 14. The Saturday parade on West Fourth will start at 9:30 am, and the streets will be closed from 7 to 11:30 am. The city will split liability insurance with Nodaway County Fair.

The Black Pony and Pub Concert will be on June 29. Main Street between 4th and 5th will be closed starting at 4 pm and lasting until 1 am.

Kelly Quinlin, Buddy Mayfield and Jeff Ferguson were approved to serve additional three year terms for the Maryville Park and Recreation Board.

An ordinance to authorize a contract with Southern Bank, Maryville, for banking and investment services was approved. This is a further renewal of a contract with Citizens Bank, which merged with Southern Bank in 2022.

Northwest Implement, Maryville, was approved for the purchase of a Hustler Super Z Zero Turn Mower. The total cost will be $12,665.

Another contract with Andrew Spire Construction, Maryville, was also approved by the council for the 2024 concrete panel replacement. The project includes 1,630 square yards of deteriorated concrete pavement to be replaced. The total cost of the contract is $244,045.63, and will include repairs on various streets around Maryville.

A project agreement with Chandlerthinks, Nashville, TN, was approved for tourism strategic planning services. Chandlerthinks is recognized by the Travel and Tourism Research Association for their services. They have also recently worked with the Chamber of Commerce during recent rebranding efforts. The total cost will be $29,500.

An equipment and sale agreement with Communications Venture Corporation, Fort Wayne, IN, for Motorola VESTA 911 SMS equipment and training for the Northwest Regional Communications Center. The city will use a grant to cover $23,138.10 of the cost, and then have a local match of $2,313.81.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. Bids have opened for South Main Phase II, and McDanel is hoping for some good bids in order to move the project and get something in front of the council soon. The city is also reviewing bids for a qualified environmental consulting firm for the cleanup of the property at 602 South Main Street in association with the EPA Brownfield Grant.

MoDOT is scheduled to perform maintenance at the intersection of US Highway 71 and US Highway 136 on June 11. The project includes the replacement of poles, lights and radars at that intersection. MoDOT will be closing the intersection in every direction and will be utilizing the outside turn lanes as a roundabout. They will be practicing the roundabout in order to confirm logistics.