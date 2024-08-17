Patricia Ann Hicks, 84, Maryville, formerly of Maitland, died Saturday, August 10, 2024, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born December 11, 1939, in Stanberry, to Everett Eugene and Lela G. Arnold Umphry. She graduated from Stanberry High School in 1957. She had lived in Stanberry, Craig, and Maitland before moving to Maryville.

On July 6, 1957, she married Larry Lee Hicks, Sr., at the Methodist Church in Stanberry. They were married over 49 years before his death in 2006.

Mrs. Hicks had worked as a waitress, and also had worked at the cap factory in Stanberry.

She was a former member of the Maitland United Methodist Church, and the Maitland American Legion Auxiliary.

Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, August 17 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will greet friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Hick’s body will be cremated after the service and her cremains will be buried later at the Benton Cemetery, Mound City.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Graham.

