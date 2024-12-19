The filing dates for Nodaway County’s seven public school boards are Tuesday, December 10 through Tuesday, December 31 at each school’s superintendent’s office while school is in session.

A special opening with varying hours will be held at each school on Tuesday, December 31. For more information, contact the school.

Board members who are coming to the end of their terms are as follows:

• Jefferson: Sherri Redden and Veronica Luke who have both served for nine years.

• Maryville: Josh McKim, who has served nine years and Mitch Coffelt, who has served for three years.

• Nodaway-Holt: Andrew Lance and Ryan Medsker who have served one term of three years each.

• North Nodaway: Krista Barcus who has served three years and Kane Oberhauser who has served 17 years.

• Northeast Nodaway: Kenna Florea has served nine years and Karl Wilmes who has served six years.

• South Nodaway: David Klamm who has served nine years and Chiya Dawoudi who will be sworn in December 18 to complete Debbie Bennett’s term.

• West Nodaway: Scott Conn who has served six years; Nathan Honan, three years and Brooke Kinsella, three years.