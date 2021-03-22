The Maryville Community Blood Drive is a two-day event from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday, March 22 and 11 am to 7 pm, Tuesday, March 23 at the First Baptist Church Gym, 121 East Jenkins Street.

Appointments are requested. Online appointments can be made at savealifenow.org/group, group code is BL. For additional details or to make an appointment, contact Betty Tinker at 816.351.9308 or Evie Church at 660.582.2671 or echurch39@gmail.com. For medical eligibility questions, call 800.688.0900.