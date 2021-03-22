Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association held their Annual Roundup March 13 at TriMeadows, Conception. At that time, scholarships were awarded to students from Nodaway County schools. The banquet is also the time when money is raised through silent and live auctions. This money is used to finance scholarships and many other activities that the NCCA sponsors throughout the year for all of Nodaway County.

Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Scholarship winners are Fritz Lager, Maryville, son of Bob and Terri Lager; Cody Cline, North Nodaway, son of Matt and Cari Cline; Corby Schmitz, Northeast Nodaway, son of Dennis and Carla Schmitz; Jessica Miller, South Nodaway, daughter of Spencer and Jennifer Miller; and Grant Adkins, West Nodaway, son of Greg and Joni Adkins. Not present, Trever McQueen, Jefferson, son of Jared and Gretchen McQueen.