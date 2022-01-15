Maryville Public Safety will see improvements to patrol cars and equipment following the Maryville City Council’s approval of two contracts at the January 10 regular meeting.

The first contract approved was with MTE Office Center, Maryville, for the purchase and installation of mobile data terminals and associated software for patrol vehicles in an amount not to exceed $38,839.43. The council allocated $40,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for this purchase in December. A grant has also been submitted in the amount of $10,000 for the purchase of two of these units, however, the grant status is not known yet.

The second contract approved was with Arrowhead Scientific, Inc., Arrowhead Forensics, Lenexa, KS, for the purchase of evidence collection and preservation equipment in an amount not to exceed $33,360.13. The public safety department has received a Gladys Rickard Trust grant for the total amount of the contract.

Maryville Public Safety Director Ron Christian also introduced five recently-hired police officers to the city council.

In other business, the council approved an ordinance authorizing the declaration of surplus and abandonment of the north/south right-of-way of the east 25 feet of Lot 5, Meadow Lane Addition to Maryville following a public hearing prior to the start of the meeting.

The council also approved an ordinance to acknowledge a petition to annex certain real estate located at 2700 South Mulberry owned by Benjamin Scott and Tiffany Scott and Edward Higdon and L. Diane Higdon and scheduled a public hearing on that petition. There will be no expenses incurred by the city as the necessary water main extension would be completed at the expense of the petitioners.

Also approved were the treasurer’s report, payment vendor schedule and the following minutes from previous meetings in 2021: 9.13 special, regular, real estate 1 and real estate 2; 9.20 special; 9.22 special; 9.27 special and regular; 9.30 special; 10.11 regular; 10.25 regular and litigation; 11.8 regular; 11.22 regular; 12.13 regular.

The council entered closed session for the topic of real estate dealings.

The next regular meeting will be held January 24.