GRM Networks has awarded a total of $3,750 as part of the company’s Community Improvement Grant program. Organizations receiving funding in the semiannual distribution included the Ravenwood Playground Committee.

The Ravenwood Playground Committee will use their grant to update their city park by upgrading swings and adding new equipment and safety features.

Applications for the next distribution of grants are being accepted now through May 1. Grant amounts vary, with a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $1,500 awarded to successful applicants. The cooperative’s board will review applications and award grant amounts. Applications may be downloaded by visiting grm.net/about-us/grants or by reaching Amy Davison at 888.748.2110 or adavison@corp.grm.net.

Five Ravenwood women have started the task of acquiring funds to install playground equipment in the Ravenwood City Park. On January 10, the project received $4,500 from the MFA Charitable Foundation. Craig Wilmes, MFA manager, Conception Jct., committee members Marcy Sobotka, Cassie Wiederholt, Megan Wiederholt and Taylor Spire, and MFA Inc. Director of Retail Strategy Adam McIntyre was at the presentation. Committee member MaKayla Adwell was not pictured.

The project is estimated to cost $75,000 for the all-inclusive playground. The committee is in the beginning phases of grant applications and hopes to have the playground completed by Spring 2023.