The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is inviting a representative from all local civic organizations, clubs and resource agencies to attend its annual non-profit soup luncheon.

The 2025 luncheon will begin at 11:30 am, Thursday, January 30 at the First Christian Church, 201 West Third Street. A variety of complimentary soups, rolls and drinks will be served. One representative from each entity will be allotted a minute to share relevant information with the group – upcoming plans, needs, etc. Due to the limited time, representatives are encouraged to bring handouts and business cards for distribution.

Please RSVP to chamber@maryvillechamber.com, no later than January 17.