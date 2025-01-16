The Maryville Public Library is hosting an information meeting for the Children’s Business Fair at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, January 22 in the library’s basement.

Handmade home decor, personal beauty products, dog treats, crafts, drawings and so much more were the final products of student-run businesses at the Children’s Business Fair last year. All youth ages eight through high school interested in creating a product or service and earning a profit, are invited to attend the informational meeting.

This meeting will provide parents and young entrepreneurs with all the dates and information they will need to learn about the CBF process culminating in a one-day market on March 15, 2025.