At the January 6 Hopkins City Council meeting, the 2025 budget was approved.

The budget is based on a $510,000 operating income and $360,000 in water/sewer expenses. Other city expenses were not detailed.

The city’s LAGERS contribution increased to 12.7 percent. LAGERS is the city’s employees retirement program.

Discussion was held on using the city’s CDs to pay off the amount owed on sewer. It was decided the amount owed was more than the CD so would not benefit the city to cash.

All of the CDs which are coming due will be renewed at the best possible rate.

The sewer had backed into a residence due to maintenance on the line. Busy Bee was called to clean. Chief Operator Chris Bird said there would be an insurance claim.

Alderman Rick Gladman said his neighbor has had a meter placed in the alley way. The alley has a shed and trees have grown up in it. Gladman still uses the alley to access his property. It’s also needed for utility vehicle access. Discussion was held on whether or not to close the alley and to have the alley surveyed to determine its boundaries.

Gladman contacted Assessor Rex Wallace on the burned out trailer the city is wanting to condemn and remove. He found out the land owner is Richard Wallace with Diana Davis paying taxes. Gladman will contact Davis on the trailer’s ownership.