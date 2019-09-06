The board of education for the Maryville R-II Schools met August 21.

Before the open session, the board hosted a public hearing on the proposed budget and the tax levy for 2019-20. Later in the meeting, the board set the tax levy at $5.0657 per $100 assessed valuation and approved the budget as presented by Superintendent Dr. Becky Albrecht.

The consent agenda was approved. It included financial reports showing a July 31 balance of $13,690,652.87, operating statement, and $435,563.18, activity accounts. Non-resident tuition was set at $10,250 per student. Bus routes were authorized and the per student rate of $446 was set for St. Gregory’s.

Agreements were accepted between the district and the Children’s Center for Visually Impaired for an education program, eRate Program LLC, for library services, LJ Hart & Company for the underwriting of the general obligation bonds, City of Maryville for the school resource officer, Northwest Missouri State University for field experience and student teaching.

From a July agenda item which was tabled, the board decided to no longer provide options for flexible benefit withholdings.

The board revised the policy KG-R1 adding a disclaimer that notes no deposits will be refunded to community groups for use of district facilities if the event is cancelled.

The board went into closed session for personnel issues where the following personnel items were approved: teacher and support staff substitute lists, mentor list, resignations from Mollee Welter, youth development, Jackson Morrison, middle school football assistant coach; extra duty assignment to Justin Eiken, middle school football assistant coach; employed Ashley Clark, paraprofessional, Alexandra Cline, Kyle Singley and Lydia Schrum, youth development workers.

Written reports

• Albrecht told of her attendance of a summit for the administration leadership which spoke to strategic planning, technology for creation learning and cybersecurity.

• Assistant Superintendent Steve Klotz shared the district continues to operate as a school-wide Title I program at Eugene Field which allows for $196,808. Title II funding is $37,017.47 this year and Title IV monies are $16,997.03.

• Special Education Director Craig Borey noted a new curriculum has been added to the Life Skills classes.

• Coordinator of Student Services Brian Lynn reported several staff members participated in the annual training through the Crisis Prevention Institute.

• Eugene Field Principal Philip Pohren told total enrollment of 358 and an extra crosswalk was added this summer.

• Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts shared the enrollment is at 490 students which is the largest number for some years.

• High School Principal Thom Alvarez reported the enrollment is 478 and is growing daily.

• Northwest Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham noted several students succeeded at national events this summer and the adult and community education brochure is out.

• Early Childhood Center Director Michelle McCollum told 83 kindergartners and 72 preschoolers are enrolled.

• Activities Director Mathew Beu reported the fall season of athletics are seeing a steady number of students participating.

• Maintenance Supervisor Adam Townsend shared several of the completed summer projects including installing nearly 45-square-yards of carpet.