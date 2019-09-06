Although under a new name for only five months, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is celebrating 125 years of continuous health-care service to northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa.

On September 8, 1894, the first hospital in Maryville, then St. Joseph’s Hospital, opened its doors. It was founded by seven sisters who saw the need for hospitals in rural areas and came to Maryville at the urging of the local priest of the Catholic church. Although the hospital began in a renovated 12-room convent building, from the start, it was too small and too inadequate to meet the needs of the community. On property purchased on First Street, a new brick hospital was dedicated and occupied on November 26, 1895. Today, after one more location change and several name changes, the hospital continues to thrive with the same spirit of community support which led to its founding.

“One hundred twenty-five years ago, we were blessed by the fact that the sisters chose to start a health-care institution here in Maryville,” Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, said. “The community has benefited from their vision, from their investment, from their compassion for many years. We are honored to be able to continue the tradition of an organization that responds to the needs of the patient and focuses on compassionate care. We are excited about the opportunity to serve this community for another 125 years.”

In honor of the quasquicentennial anniversary, several celebrations have been planned for the week. On Monday, September 9 caregivers are invited to take part in an anniversary party with punch and cake in the hospital’s cafeteria. A special blessing for the hospital will be included in the celebration of mass on Tuesday, September 10. Wednesday’s plan includes a display in the cafeteria where caregivers are being asked to post their favorite memory or experience of working at the hospital. For Thursday, September 12, the day starts with a community blood drive from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, followed by an after-hours social open to the public from 4 to 6 pm in the hospital lobby with a painting party for caregivers scheduled that evening. Friday is jeans day; caregivers are invited wear jeans and Bearcat green in support of the first home football game. To finish up the week, cholesterol and glucose fingerstick screenings will be offered at the hospital’s tent at the Farmers Market on September 14.