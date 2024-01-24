At the January 11 Maryville City Council meeting, additional funding for South Main Phase II was approved.

An amendment to a contract with SK Design Group, Overland Park, was approved with an increased amount of $41,250. The increase is due to modifications to line item quantities and bid documents. The city did receive an additional $500,000 in transportation alternative program funding, which will be used for pedestrian features as well, including sidewalks, a trail and lighting.

The Third Thursdays Events Food Truck request by Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization was approved. It will be on the third Thursday of each month from 4 pm to 7 pm, with parking spaces adjacent to the downtown pocket park.

Maryville Public Library Director Stephanie Patterson was in attendance to give the yearly library report to the council. The library had modest growth throughout all groups. There was a drop in e-book users, and the library plans on sending out a survey concerning reading formats in order to allocate resources wisely. The library has bids out for capital projects, including replacing the sidewalk on the west side of the building.

A contract with Savannah Marine, Savannah, was authorized for the purchase of a 2023 Excel 21 Cat Pro Boat for Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The total cost will be $41,000, and will be used for Mozingo Lake Patrol and Mozingo maintenance needs, including sampling, monitoring, algaecide application and dock maintenance.

The council also approved a contract with Game Time Athletics, Platte City, for ball field renovations at Donaldson Westside Park and Beal Park. The total cost will be $415,689, and will include replacing infield dirt, and adding additional drain to the site, base posts and pitching posts, as well as two batting cages at Donaldson.

An ordinance providing for a general election for two members of the city council was approved for the April 2 election. There were declarations of candidacy filed by John J. McBride, Dannen Merrill and William Richardson.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. He gave compliments to street maintenance and Maryville Public Safety for their efforts with the snow scene. McDanel also officially introduced Fire Chief Jace Pine, after being formally hired in December.