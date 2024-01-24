The Nodaway County Ambulance District met in open and closed sessions on January 10.

The Maryville Rescue Squad has gotten all of its rescue and fire members CPR recertified.

There is also a CD coming due on January 31. The staff will be checking rates and renewing at that time.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. The district applied for a equipment grant, and also a first responders capital improvements grant. The district will know by May if they received the grants. Two people signed up for the April election, Rick Allen for District 1 and Jace Pine for District 4. There were 2,802 calls for service in 2023, up 285 from last year.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. Both are working on new reports for 2024. W2s will have to be reported electronically, and Schieffer is working with Social Security to set up accounts to do this.

Training Manager Becky Mercer. The quarterly CPR meeting on December 14 had 10 students. The paramedic class is going great, and staff is getting ready to start the clinical portion. Jerry Lager has started the EMR class in Ravenwood. Staff also taught a CPR refresher for the Maryville Fire unit.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments of $11,952.62 were accepted, and invoices to be sent for collections were approved at $9,961.26.

The board went into closed session to discuss employees. Back in open session, the evaluations for Leland Lane and Kari Taylor were discussed.