A RAISE program grant agreement with the US Department of Transportation for the First Street/Highway 46 Corridor Planning Project was approved at the December 11 Maryville City Council meeting.

The project includes solutions for subgrade issues, storm drainage, safety of intersections, lighting and pedestrian amenities. This ordinance executes the grant agreement under the fiscal year 2023, and provides $1,329,600 in funds with no local match required. Maryville was first awarded the grant on June 28.

Jeff Arp, an employee from MIRMA, was in attendance to present the city with over $5,000 in safety grants.

A contract with Nodaway Valley Bank for lease purchase financing of a 2023 Takeuchi Mini Excavator was accepted. The total amount for the excavator is $61,800, with the lease financing providing an annual payment of $16,983.24.

An ordinance authorizing the execution of a contract of obligation with MoDOT was approved. This includes landfill post-closure, testing and monitoring expenses. The annual financial assurance instrument for post closure costs will be $1,679,460.

Certification of funding and support for the first responder capital improvement and interoperable communications equipment grant was approved. The grant is through the Missouri Department of Public Safety, and will include the replacement of all police, fire and emergency dispatch radio equipment estimated at $545,000. This grant will also require a 50 percent local match.

A resolution accepting the enhancements and site improvements at Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park was authorized. The city accepts ownership while MPR accepts maintenance responsibilities.

A contract with David E. Ross Construction, Raytown, to repair piping at the Maryville Water Treatment plant was approved. The total quote is $56,000.

An ordinance to execute a traffic engineering assistance program agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission was accepted. This will be for the Liberty Road and 245th Street Traffic Study, and will provide $12,000 in grant funding for the project. The total cost with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Kansas City, is $72,000 and will address existing and future traffic and safety needs at Mozingo.

VF Anderson Builders, Harrisonville, was approved for storm drainage infrastructure repairs at 1206 South Main Street and Advanced Chiropractic. The quote will be $12,804.58.

The council also approved an agreement with Spark Creative, West Bloomfield, MI, for the redesign of the Mozingo website. They specialize in tourism attractions and destinations, and the total amount will be $35,000.

An ordinance to accept the stormwater management plan for New Storage Buildings owned by Ron Smith located at 915 South Depot Street was authorized. Smith has a desire to construct additional mini storage buildings. The proposed stormwater detention basin will release stormwater at rates below pre-development levels.

An amendment number one to an agreement with SK Design Group, Overland Park, KS, for the South Main Trail Connection Project was accepted. This amendment proposes an increased amount of $15,000 to the project.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. Final punch list items are being worked on with South Main Phase 1, and will be addressed in a second project walkthrough. Staff is also working on rebidding Phase II of South Main.