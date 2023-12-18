US Congressman Sam Graves has announced United States Military Service Academy nominations for 16 students in Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District.

Among those students who were nominated was Ethan Holtman, senior at Jefferson High School.

Each year, members of Congress are tasked with selecting qualified students from their respective districts to attend one of America’s prestigious military academies.

“It is my honor to nominate these incredible young men and women to attend our nation’s military academies,” said Graves, who notified each student by phone of their nomination. “All have gone above and beyond to demonstrate their leadership abilities in their schools and communities. I know each and every one will go on to make North Missouri proud.”

Other students from across North Missouri who received nominations from Congressman Graves were: Breanna Coonfare, Liberty North High School; Ryan Morrow, Park Hill South High School; Iris Alvarez, Savannah High School; Tade Wynn, Culver Military Academy, from Liberty; Lance Meekins, Kearney High School; George Freeman, Moberly High School; Octavious Soriano, St. Pius X Catholic High School, from Kansas City; Zacary Wheeler, Smithville High School; Nikos Guerro, Park Hill High School; Gabriel Watkins, Lathrop High School; Emma Bruhl, Vicenza High School; Margaret Howard, West Platte High School; Jacob Duckworth, Park Hill South High School; Maxwell Casey, Pembroke Hill School, from Parkville and Evan Janiak, Kearney High School.

The nomination system is a competitive process. Various military academies hold extremely selective admission standards. To help in the nomination process, Graves created an academy nominations review board.