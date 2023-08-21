At the August 14 Maryville City Council meeting, a $24,800 contract with White Cloud Engineering and Construction, Maryville, was approved for stormwater drainage improvements along Icon Road.

A new 18 inch corrugated metal pipe will be installed inside the existing 24 inch culvert. There will also be an extension of pipe and rip rap to prevent further erosion. This is considered an emergency purchase under procurement policy.

The following event requests were approved.

• Moonlight Movie Night from 5 pm to 12 am, August 26 at Downtown Pocket Park. There will be a street closure of West Third from Main to Buchanan.

• Meyer Auto Center Car Show from 8 am to 2:30 pm, September 2. The 200 block of North Market will be closed, but excludes intersections.

• First Christian Church Prayer Walk from 8 to 9 pm, August 27. There will be no street closures, but officer assistance will be available if necessary.

• Neighborhood Block Party on South Saunders from 8 am to 4 pm, September 9. South Saunders will be closed from South Avenue halfway to Lieber.

A short term agreement for professional services with HDR Engineering, Omaha, NE, was approved for the Maryville Lead Service Line Inventory Project. This follows the EPA’s revised lead and copper rule. HDR has the lowest quote of $150,475, and they will review service line records, conduct water quality sampling and GIS mapping. Maryville was awarded a MDNR Grant of $118,875.25 for the project, and will have a local match of $31,599.75, which is included in the water sewer fund.

A letter of acknowledgement with PeopleService, Maryville, was approved regarding the operation and maintenance agreement for the water and wastewater systems. The fee structure includes monthly fee, maintenance, repair fund and chemical budget, and a financial impact of up to $43,775 is included in the water sewer fund.

Engineering services with Cook, Flatt and Strobel Engineers, Topeka, KS, was approved for the Sunrise Bark Dog Park Project. The project’s budget allocation of $75,000 is from ARPA funds awarded in 2021. The quote is for $33,304, and will include a survey and design for the project which will have storm drainage, utility adjustments, fencing, seating, shade structures and a parking lot.

A memorandum of understanding with Maryville R-II School District for a school resource officer (SRO) was approved, which extends the agreement until June 30, 2024. Seventy-five percent of the SRO salary and benefits are paid by Maryville R-II, with the remaining 25 percent occurring during the summer. PSO Ian Meyers is currently assigned to the position and is also a certified DARE instructor.

A contract with Fence Pro, New Bloomfield, was approved for the Edwards Water Tower Fencing Project. The quote is at $39,145, and will include a black vinyl coated chain link fence with a gate.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. The city will open bids for the Park Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvements on August 22, and has opened bids for South Main Phase II.