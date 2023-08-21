The annual Community Pep Rally will begin at 6 pm, Thursday, August 24 on the corner of Third and Market Streets on the Maryville downtown square.

Sponsored by the Spoofhound Athletic Boosters community members, families and friends are invited to come and cheer the Spoofhound athletes as they are introduced by their coaches. Athletes in attendance will include tennis, golf, volleyball, softball, cross country, soccer and football. The MHS Marching Spoofhound Band, cheerleaders and Dazzlers dance team will perform.

Kool Kats will be selling refreshments and plan to donate a portion of proceeds to the booster club. Spoofhound gear will be available for purchase and registration to join the booster athletic club can be done.

Lawn chairs are suggested as seating in not provided. In the event of inclement weather, the pep rally will be relocated to the Maryville High School Gymnasium.