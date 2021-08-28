Mary Elizabeth Ware, 67, St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, died Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Ms. Ware was born on May 19, 1954, to Elvin Clutch and Mary Ellen Shelton Ware, both deceased. She was a 1974 graduate of Maryville High School. She worked in the healthcare industry.

Her body has been cremated, and no burial service will be conducted.

A private memorial for Mary will take place at 12 noon, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at The Villas at the Summit Community Room, 2514 Aurora Avenue, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers the family requests individuals to consider helping with final expenses, which can be sent to the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.