Amy Houts, author of “Maye’s March for Women’s Votes.” will be featured the final Sunday of August presenting her research and writing of her historical nonfiction book.

The event, planned for 2 pm, Sunday, August 29, will be at Nodaway County Historical Museum, Maryville.

The book chronicles the work of Vera Maye Shipps, a 19-year old trombone player who was a member of the Missouri Ladies Military Band. The youth yearned to do something important to fight for women’s voting rights and was invited to travel 1,000 miles by train to lead a 1913 suffrage parade in Washington DC.

The narrative nonfiction book is based on real people and a real event. Maye kept a diary of her trip.