Mary Ruth Brown Appleby, 97, Chillicothe, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at StoneBridge Senior Living in Chillicothe.

She was born October 6, 1923, in Nodaway County to Nathan H. and Chloe C. Jeffers Brown. She was a graduate of Maryville High School and member of Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority.

On March 24, 1945, she married Howard Eugene Appleby in Maryville. He preceded her in death April 15, 2017.

Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, January 16 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church of Maryville.

