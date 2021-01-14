Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/7/202. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: addition and abatements for November and December 2020; Extension council financial report for December 2020; LEPC email with new appointment information; NCED board meeting notice; BRO-B074(62) fully executed program award; County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) annual training forms.

Approved: Inventory disposal form.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to JA Traffic for 911 signs.

Ed Walker gave updates on projects. Bill Walker discussed a call from Stan Sportsman, Hughes Township trustee, regarding a road issue within the windmill footprint. Reviewed information Patton relayed from a call from Matt Barry, representative from Congressman Graves office, regarding the FEMA denial letter.

Reviewed the Evergy Demand Response Incentive (DRI) Program sent by Brooks.

A call was made to Norris Quarries on an CART rock invoice that was turned in by Grant Township, for payment, for extra rock on Road #734. Norris agreed to call Jim Farnan, Grant Township Trustee, to review the invoices.

The Commission inspected Road #777 in Hughes Township and Bridges #988 in Washington Township and #956 in Grant Township.

Two seats on the Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund board have expired. Jeannette Brookshier agreed to continue with the board for another four year term while Bud Boyles declined. A call was put in to Richard Logan and Ruth Adwell, who both serve on the board, for recommendations for the open seat.

Forms were filled out for the CCAM annual training. This year’s training will be virtual with all hours required to be completed by June 30, 2021.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Kim Mildward brought in environmental review letters and forms for the commission to sign for the current CDBG bridge planned for FY2021. Also reviewed the final notice and public explanation of a proposed activity in a 100-Year floodplain and wetland report. All of these documents pertain to Bridge #0411018 in Jackson Township.

Following discussion, a motion was made by Burns to do a 1.5 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all county employees. All were in favor.

The commission reviewed the White Cloud Wind project road maintenance agreement.

Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips met with the commission, Patton and Marilyn Jenkins to review budget requests for FY2021 for the prosecutor’s office.

Walk made a motion to appoint Alex Callow to the vacant seat on the Solid Waste Management District board. All were in favor.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 1/14/2021.