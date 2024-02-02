Mary Elizabeth Miller Ogle, 94, Bedford, IA, died Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at CHI Hospital in Corning, IA.

She was born October 6, 1929, in Creston, IA, to Thomas Jefferson and Olive Edna Hoffman Miller. She graduated as valedictorian from Blockton High School in 1948.

On October 6, 1949, she married John Paul Ogleon in Nashua, IA, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Mrs. Ogle was a homemaker.

She was an avid pinochle player, a lifelong member of the NCPC, and the New Comers Pinochle Club, which was started in 1947.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 26 at Cummings Family Funeral Home. Interment was held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Blockton.

Memorials may be directed toward the family to be established.

Online condolences may be left at cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Cummings Family Funeral Home.