Maxine Staples, 93, Burlington Jct, died Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born August 11, 1930, in Atchison County to Theodore and Mildred McDaniel Looney. She graduated from Burlington Jct High School.

On February 11, 1951, she married Donald H. Staples. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2016.

Mrs. Staples was a homemaker and a farmer.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct.

Services were Monday, January 29 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.