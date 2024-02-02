Vicki Sue Grispino, 82, Maryville, died Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born April 29, 1941, in Pittsburg, KS, to Charles Owen “Charlie” Greer and LaVon Gardner Greer. She was raised in Pittsburg and graduated from high school there in 1959.

In 1962, she married Frank Darrell Grispino, Sr. in Frontenac, KS. They were married 62 years before her death. The couple lived in Lawrence, KS, prior to moving to Maryville in 1965.

Mrs. Grispino stayed home to raise her children before earning a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and later a master of science degree in reading at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

She began her teaching career at North Nodaway as a kindergarten teacher. After several years at North Nodaway, she began teaching first grade at Eugene Field Elementary School in Maryville. She retired after 32 years in education.

She is survived by her husband, Frank, of the home in Maryville; children, Frankie (Susan) Grispino, Jr. and Kristina (Paul Thompson) Alexander, all of Maryville; three grandchildren, Gage and Gunnar Grispino and Ashlyn Alexander; sister, Connie Campbell, Kansas City; nieces and nephews.

A family and parish Rosary and funeral Mass were held Tuesday, January 30 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. A private burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.