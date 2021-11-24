Mary Dale Maupin, 85, Savannah, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born August 5, 1936, in St. Joseph, to Franklin Hill Flora and Mary Gladys Fisher Flora. She was a graduate of Savannah High School, St. Joseph Junior College and Northwest Missouri State College.

On December 28, 1958, she married Jack Ayres Maupin. He preceded her in death November 30, 1988.

Funeral services were Tuesday, November 23 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of St. Joseph, 915 Douglas Street, St. Joseph, MO 64505.

