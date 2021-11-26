Catharine Margaret Ginther, 87, Stanberry, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in St. Joseph.

She was born October 14, 1934, in Leon, IA, to James and Harriet Sullivan Barry. She was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School.

On October 14, 1953, she married Robert E. “Bob” Ginther in Conception. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2004.

Mrs. Ginther was the secretary of Conception Abbey Seminary.

Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, November 20 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to St. Columba Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society or Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

