Mary Monk Asbell Mackenzie, 71, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Services will be held at 10 am, Friday, October 11 at First Presbyterian Church, Maryville. Inurnment will be in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be made to: The Women’s Club Historical Foundation, 2020 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401 or The PEO Foundation, PCE Project, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.

